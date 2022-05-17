Miley Cyrus Recalls the ‘Really Scary’ Time Her Plane Got Struck by Lightning: ‘I Was in My Mom’s Lap’

Miley Cyrus is happy to be alive, but is still shaken up by getting caught in the middle of a big storm while en route to South America to play Paraguay’s Asunciónico festival in late March. The “Plastic Hearts” singer appeared on Late Night With Seth Myers on Monday (May 16) to talk about the terrifying moment and what was going through her mind at the time.

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Dolly Parton Miley Cyrus See latest videos, charts and news

“It was really scary. I was in my mom’s lap because I was pretty sure it didn’t matter about the seat belts at this point. I was scared and it was really very strange because it was unexpected weather,” Cyrus explained. “When I woke up that morning, I said something just kinda felt off and not quite right, and when we were on the plane, it was completely unexpected. We got struck by lightning, which then we had to do this emergency landing and we were in the middle of South America, and I was actually on my way to a show, which by that point, had already been flooded and canceled … so there was just a lot going on.”

Speaking in a more lighthearted manner about her band, who also accompanied her on the flight, Cyrus added, “My guys in my band who are rock n’ rollers were like, ‘We gotta get to the fans, we gotta still play the gig!’ I’m like, ‘OK, no we’re in the middle of the forest, in a broken-down airplane. There’s floods where we’re supposed to be going, the stage is sinking.'”

After the singer notified her fans about what happened on the way to Asunciónico, the plane was later able to take Cyrus and her bandmates to safety in Brazil, where she performed at Lollapalooza.

The pop star also talked about her relationship with godmother Dolly Parton, and revealed that the country icon communicates with her exclusively through fax machine. While chatting about their “Do It for the Phones” T-Mobile commercial, which aired during the Super Bowl, the 29-year-old said Parton doing the commercial was “amazing, because she was doing it for phones, yet every time I coordinate and communicate with Dolly, it’s still through fax, so I don’t know what she’s talking about. She’s rarely on the phone, so next time she has to do it for the fax machines.”

Providing more context for the confused audience, Cyrus explained, “We do use the phone, but she does a fax, and then someone scans the fax and then they put it into a text message and then that gets set to me. And it’s always signed.” The country icon has since inspired Cyrus to mimic the message-sending method, and added that it is a sweet gesture Parton takes out her typewriter just to send her messages.

Watch Cyrus talk about her emergency plane landing in South America, and how she communicated with Dolly Parton below.