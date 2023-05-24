Miley Cyrus Clarifies Her Reasons for Not Touring Anymore: ‘It Isn’t What’s Best for Me’

Miley Cyrus meant what she said about not wanting to tour anymore. After some fans were left disappointed when she revealed in a recent interview that she has no plans to hit the road, the pop star has now posted a message to social media doubling down and shedding light on her decision.

“For clarity I feel connected to my fans NOW more than ever,” she wrote in a lengthy notes app entry on her phone, sharing a screenshot to Twitter on Wednesday (May 24). “Even if I don’t see them face to face every night at a concert, my fans are felt deeply in my heart.”

“This has nothing to do with a lack of appreciation for the fans & everything to do with I simply don’t want to get ready in a locker room,” she continued. “Which is the reality of life on the road.”

The message comes less than a week after the “Flowers” singer told British Vogue that she wouldn’t be touring in support of her latest album, Endless Summer Vacation, even though it’s been nearly 10 years since her last global trek (2014’s Bangerz Tour). “I can’t,” she told the publication, calling stadium and arena performances “isolating” and “not natural.” “Not only ‘can’t’, because ‘can’t’ is your capability, but my desire. Do I want to live my life for anyone else’s pleasure or fulfillment other than my own?”

Her new note to fans echoes those sentiments, with the musician writing, “I just don’t want to sleep on a moving bus.”

“It isn’t what’s best for me right NOW, & if you’ve been following my career you know that I always change and the way I feel about that could too,” she added. “Love you forever, I’m just on my Endless Summer Vacation.”

Read Miley’s message below: