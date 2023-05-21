Here’s Why Miley Cyrus Fans Probably Won’t See Her on Tour Anytime Soon

Miley Cyrus likely won’t be hitting the road in support of her latest album, Endless Summer Vacation.

During an interview for British Vogue‘s latest cover story, the 30-year-old superstar singer revealed that she doesn’t see herself going on tour in the near future.

“It’s been a minute,” Cyrus said. “After the last [headline arena] show I did [in 2014], I kind of looked at it as more of a question. And I can’t. Not only ‘can’t’, because can’t is your capability, but my desire. Do I want to live my life for anyone else’s pleasure or fulfillment other than my own?”

The singer’s last global tour arrived in support of her 2013 album, Bangerz, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart. The extensive trek included concerts in North America, Europe, Latin America, New Zealand and Australia. Since then, she has played only a handful of solo shows and performed at dozens of prominent music festivals, including Glastonbury, Austin City Limits and Lollapalooza.

The “Flowers” singer told British Vogue that she prefers performing for close friends and loved ones instead of large-scale arenas.

“Like singing for hundreds of thousands of people isn’t really the thing that I love,” Cyrus said. “There’s no connection. There’s no safety.” She added, “It’s also not natural. It’s so isolating because if you’re in front of 100,000 people then you are alone.”

Cyrus didn’t have any live dates scheduled as of press time.

On Tuesday (May 16), the singer dropped the music video for “Jaded,” the third single off her March-released eighth studio album, Endless Summer Vacation, which debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200. The set’s lead single “Flowers” spend eight weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100 and became the quickest song to reach 1 billion streams in Spotify history.