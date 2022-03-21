Miley Cyrus Jokingly Reads ‘F–k Nick Jonas’ Sign During Lollapalooza Chile Concert: Watch

The Nick Jonas/Disney Channel starlet love triangle walked so that the “Drivers License” love triangle could run. During Miley Cyrus‘ headlining set at Lollapalooza Chile Saturday (March 19), she read out some fan signs during a break, including one that addressed her 2007 split from Nick Jonas.

“‘F–k Nick Jonas.’ I didn’t say it,” she said from the stage, pointing a mock stern finger at the anti-JoBro sign. “I didn’t say it! Just one of the other signs.”

After reading a few more fan signs, the two-time Grammy nominee launched into her song “7 Things,” the fiery breakup track she wrote about Nick more than a decade ago.

This is far from the first time the 29-year-old singer, who got her career start and met the Jonas Brothers by playing Hannah Montana for five years on Disney Channel, has called out Nick Jonas since their teenage breakup. In June, she celebrated the 13-year anniversary of “7 Things” with an Instagram post that tagged the youngest Jonas brother.

The post also included a gif of her at the 2008 Teen Choice Awards singing the shade-throwing track to a dancing Selena Gomez, whom Nick dated after Cyrus, as well as a snippet of her 2009 memoir Miles to Go that spoke about the breakup heard ’round the world of 2000s tweens. “It’s a song about how I should hate him, but I don’t, and I don’t know why,” she wrote. “It’s about forgiving, not forgetting.”

The “Jealous” singer dated Cyrus in 2006 and 2007, the same years he and his brothers Joe and Kevin appeared on a special episode of Hannah Montana and opened for her on her Best of Both Worlds tour. “We got to be on the Hannah Montana episode on the Disney Channel,” Kevin said in the band’s Chasing Happiness documentary. “That changed girls for Nick forever. When he met Miley, I think that kid’s head exploded.”

A few other fan signs at Lolla Chile similarly corresponded to Cyrus’ setlist, such as the one that read “Miley Wreck My Balls,” which the star held up while belting out her 2013 hit “Wrecking Ball.” There was another that said “My dream is to sing the Hoedown Throwdown,” prompting the “Plastic Hearts” artist to recite what she could remember of her beloved Hannah Montana: The Movie track.

Watch the full video of Miley reading hilarious fan signs out loud at Lollapalooza Chile below: