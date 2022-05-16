Miley Cyrus to Host NBC’s New Year’s Eve Special for a Second Year

Miley Cyrus‘ is continuing her “Party in the U.S.A.” into 2023.

The “Midnight Sky” singer will be returning to NBC on New Year’s Eve to ring in 2023 as the host of the second iteration of Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party, it was revealed on Monday (May 16) during NBC’s Upfronts presentation, according to Deadline.

For the 2021-22 special, Cyrus was joined by co-host Pete Davidson, though it has yet to be revealed if the Saturday Night Live comedian will be returning for this year’s celebration. The event, which took place in Miami, Florida, was executive produced by SNL creator Lorne Michaels and included star-studded performances by Noah Cyrus, Brandi Carlile, Saweetie, Anitta, Jack Harlow, 24kGoldn, Kitty Ca$h and more.

Michaels will executive produce this year’s New Year’s celebration as well, but the 2022-23 performance lineup has yet to be announced.

According to Variety, Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party drew 6.3 million viewers from 11:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Throughout the party’s entire runtime, which kicked off at 10:30, it landed 5.8 million viewers, a 1.9 key demo rating and a 1.5 in adults 18-34. Cyrus’ event trended the most among NYE specials on Twitter.

2022 has been an exciting year for Cyrus, as she recently unveiled the deluxe version of her live album Attention, which contained contains six new tracks: “WTF Do I Know,” a mash-up of “Mother’s Daughter” and “Boys Don’t Cry” featuring Anitta, a second version of unreleased track “You,” “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart,” Plastic Hearts highlight “Angels Like You” and 2008 Breakout-era single “Fly on the Wall.”