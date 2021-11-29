Miley Cyrus to Co-Host ‘Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party’ With Pete Davidson

It’s official: New Year’s Eve 2021 will be a “Party in the U.S.A.” On Monday (Nov. 29), NBC announced that Miley Cyrus is set to host the network’s special to ring in 2022.

Titled Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party, the telecast will be executive produced by Lorne Michaels and co-hosted by Pete Davidson. Additional celebrity guests and musical performances for the evening are expected to be announced in coming weeks.

“In what is sure to be an exciting and fun evening, we are looking forward to partnering with Lorne Michaels and ringing in 2022 with a night of incredible entertainment, led by Miley and Pete,” said NBCUniversal executive vice president of live events, specials and E! News Jen Neal said in a statement.

Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party will be broadcast live from Miami on the night of Dec. 31 from 10 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. ET on NBC. Viewers will also be able to livestream the festivities on Peacock, the network’s streaming service.

Meanwhile, in the coming year, the pop singer will resume touring in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic’s impact on all things live music. In fact, she’s already slated to perform at the 2022 Super Bowl Music Fest as well as headline Lollapalooza’s Argentinian and Brazilian iterations alongside Foo Fighters, The Strokes, Doja Cat, A$AP Rocky and Martin Garrix.

While Cyrus’ excellent rock-tinged 2020 studio set Plastic Hearts was skipped in this year’s Grammy nominations, the star took the snub in stride, tweeting out a list of 30 other iconic artists who never won a Grammy and writing, “In good company” with an unbothered “rock on” emoji.