Miley Cyrus Reveals Some of Her ‘New Year’s Eve Party’ Lineup on ‘The Tonight Show’

Miley Cyrus has announced some of the guests who will ring in 2023 with her and Dolly Parton for NBC’s annual New Year’s Eve special.

Cyrus stopped by The Tonight Show this weekend to have a chat with Jimmy Fallon about the upcoming holiday show, revealing that Sia, Latto and Rae Sremmurd are among the other musical artists who will be joining the festivities.

“Sia is coming. She’s one of my favorite artists,” Cyrus told Fallon.

She continued, “We have Latto.”

And Cyrus rounded out the reveal to announce the news that “Rae Sremmurd, who are friends of mine,” will be appearing. Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party is set to air on NBC Dec. 31, live from Miami.

“As we get closer to the show, I want to start revealing who else we have. But the lineup is very me. It is curated in a way that makes no sense, but makes total sense,” Cyrus explained.

Speaking of the theme of change around the new year, Fallon then asked Cyrus to give him a hand with shaving off his beard — which she agreed to do, but warned, “I don’t know what you’re gonna look like.”

Watch her Tonight Show clips below.