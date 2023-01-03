Miley Cyrus Is Dropping Her New Song on Liam Hemsworth’s Birthday … and Fans Have Thoughts

Miley Cyrus is releasing her first solo single in two years on ex-husband Liam Hemsworth’s birthday. Coincidence? Fans don’t think so.

During her NBC New Year’s Eve special over the weekend, the 30-year-old pop star announced that she’d be kicking off her next era with the release of new single “Flowers” on Jan. 13, which is next Friday. It didn’t take long for some fans to figure out why that date in particular rang a bell: Hemsworth, who was married to Cyrus from 2018 to 2020, was born 33 years ago on that exact date.

“Miley releasing her new music on the same day as liam hemsworth’s birthday, january 13. karma is a b—h,” tweeted one delighted fan.

What’s even more eyebrow-raising are the lyrics from “Flowers” that Cyrus has already shared through teaser videos on her YouTube channel. “I can love me better than you can,” she sings on the track in one of the videos, the audio playing over a clip of her strutting through a yard sprinkler in a black bikini.

“NEW YEAR, NEW MILEY, NEW SINGLE,” reads a message at the end.

“Miley’s telling the world she can love herself better ON LIAM’S BIRTHDAY?!” wrote another fan before referencing one of Cyrus’ Hannah Montana era songs, “I Got Nerve.” “She definitely didn’t lie when she said she’s got nerve.”

The “Wrecking Ball” singer first started dating Hemsworth in 2009 while the two were co-starring in The Last Song. They were together on and off for several years, even getting engaged in 2012 before later splitting up. By 2016, the pair were seeing each other again, and at the end of 2018, they were married.

Eight months later, however, Cyrus and the Hunger Games actor had split once and for all. Hemsworth released a statement wishing his ex “health and happiness”; Cyrus tweeted shortly after their divorce was finalized in 2020, “I love Liam and always will.”

Two years later, she would call her marriage to him a “f–king disaster” onstage at Lollapalooza Brazil.

See more fan reactions to Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” release date below:

