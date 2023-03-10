Here’s Why Fans Think Miley Cyrus Accused Liam Hemsworth of Cheating on ‘Muddy Feet’

Some fans think Liam Hemsworth’s fingerprints — or should we say, footprints — are all over Miley Cyrus‘ new album Endless Summer Vacation, which dropped midnight Friday (March 10).

More specifically, many have speculated that track nine on the album, “Muddy Feet,” calls out Hemsworth for being unfaithful during their relationship. “You smell like perfume that I didn’t purchase,” Cyrus sings on the record, a collaboration with Sia. “Now I know why you’ve been closing the curtains/ Get the f–k out of my house.”

Later on the song, she sings, “Always questioning my questioning/ Get thе f–k out of my head with that s–t.”

Of course, Cyrus doesn’t mention the Hunger Games actor by name; however, her former romance with Hemsworth is objectively the musician’s longest and most well-known public relationship. The two first met in 2009 on set of The Last Song, and dated on and off for the better part of a decade. In 2018, they got married before promptly splitting a few months later in 2019.

The length and rockiness of the former couple’s relationship has led fans to connect much of Cyrus’ new music to Hemsworth, including her Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 Endless Summer Vacation lead single. On “Flowers,” the Hannah Montana star confidently sings about her ability to love herself better than her former partner, believed by many to be Hemsworth, ever could.

There’s also the not-so-subtle fact that Cyrus literally released “Flowers” on Jan. 13 this year, aka Hemsworth’s 33rd birthday. So, there’s that.

Check out some of the best reactions to Miley Cyrus potentially confirming Liam Hemsworth cheated on her below.

liam thought flowers would be the end of him but wait till he hears muddy feet pic.twitter.com/n6KpHG9tAM — Khalid (@khalidauad) March 10, 2023

muddy feet about talking shit about liam , we love pic.twitter.com/BIrXyidQMb — ESV (@okjjacob) March 9, 2023

Muddy Feet!?! Oh it’s OVER Liam pic.twitter.com/NrwNpFLv33 — kyle (@saint_Bernarddd) March 10, 2023

oh Liam Hemsworth you will crumble for your sins, Miley went into muddy feet mad mad! CALL HIM OUT MOTHER . Miley Cyrus Muddy Feet instant classic pic.twitter.com/gmOFGcA08Q — Butterfly Candy Paint (@BlackNormani) March 9, 2023

Liam should be terrified of muddy feet miley was PISSEDDD — john 🌊 (@mileyfIower) March 9, 2023

liam hemsworth listening to muddy feet pic.twitter.com/I35AekaNuz — . (@lexipcdia) March 9, 2023

Muddy Feet Ft. Sia, I love this song so much. The moment she knows Liam is cheating on her. hahaha Endless Summer Vacation — Rex (@rexhausted23) March 9, 2023