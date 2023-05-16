Miley Cyrus Is a Summer Dream in Raw ‘Jaded’ Music Video: Watch

Even though Miley Cyrus‘ Endless Summer Vacation track “Jaded” is about a painful, complicated breakup, its new music video is a beautiful summer dream.

Directed by Jacob Bixenman, the video released Tuesday (May 16) alternates between shots of Cyrus against idyllic backdrops of white bedsheets, palm trees, pale blue skies and swimming pools, belting out the surf rock-infused song with wind blowing through her sun-kissed hair. “And it’s a f–king shame that it ended like that,” she sings with a smile, wearing a shimmery gold swimsuit and sunglasses. “You broke your own heart, but you’d never say that/ We went to hell, but we never came back.”

The singer gave fans just 24 hours to prepare for the “Jaded” video, announcing around noon Monday that the project would be dropping at the same time the next day. She also shared a seconds-long sneak peek, in which she posed topless atop a white bed and gazed dreamily at the camera before cutting to black.

Unbeknownst to fans at the time, Cyrus had also teased the video a few days prior to its release. On Instagram Saturday (May 13), she shared a trio of photos showing her wearing the same outfit on the same bed featured in the “Jaded” teaser and quoted the song’s lyrics in her caption: “You’re lonely now & I hate it.”

“Jaded” marks the third single off Cyrus’ March-released eighth studio album Endless Summer Vacation, following eight-week Billboard Hot 100 chart-topper and Spotify record-setter “Flowers,” and “River.” In March, she also shared live “Backyard Sessions” performances of all three singles, the last of which was a roaring acoustic version of “Jaded.”

Check out Miley Cyrus’ new music video above.