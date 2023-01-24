×
Miley Cyrus ‘Forever Grateful’ for ‘Flowers’ Debuting at No. 1 on the Hot 100 & Across the World

The track becomes the star's second No. 1 on the Hot 100 after 2013's "Wrecking Ball."

Miley Cyrus
Miley Cyrus attends the 10th Annual LACMA ART+FILM GALA presented by Gucci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 06, 2021 in Los Angeles. Amy Sussman/WireImage

Miley Cyrus took to social media on Tuesday (Jan. 24) to react to her new song “Flowers” debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and beyond.

“Thankful that Flowers is Number 1 around the world,” she tweeted above a behind-the-scenes snippet from the set of the single’s music video. “This song is dedicated to my fans & the steadfast self love I wish for each of you. Forever grateful, Miley.”

Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus’ ‘Flowers’ Debuts at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100 | Billboard News

“Flowers” launched at No. 1 on this week’s Hot 100 (chart dated Jan. 27), as well as on the Global 200 and Global Excl. U.S. charts. The anthem is Cyrus’ second track to top the all-genre Hot 100 after “Wrecking Ball” spent three weeks at No. 1 back in 2013. It will appear as the lead single from Endless Summer Vacation, Cyrus’ upcoming eighth studio album, when it drops March 10 via Columbia Records.

To coincide with the chart-topping debut, Billboard broke down five reasons why the self-love groove has become the Hannah Montana star’s biggest hit in nearly a decade — from its close proximity to her latest New Year’s Eve special on NBC and finding in-demand hitmakers like Kid Harpoon and Tyler Johnson in the song’s credits to its explosion on TikTok and the litany of fan theories about the track’s lyrics being about her relationship with ex-husband Liam Hemsworth.

The song, which broke Spotify’s single-week streaming record after its Jan. 12 rollout, has also found a number of famous fans with its independent message, including Gloria Gaynor, Diane Keaton, Kerry Washington and more.

Check out Miley’s message to fans about the success of “Flowers” below.

