Miley Cyrus Doubles Down on ‘Flowers’ Record as Most-Streamed Song in a Week on Spotify

Give her all the flowers…again! On Thursday (Jan. 26), Miley Cyrus‘ “Flowers” became the most streamed song in a week in Spotify history for the second week in a row.

The streaming giant used Twitter to share the news, writing “It’s official…The record has been broken by @MileyCyrus herself on January 26, making #Flowers the most streamed song in a single week in Spotify history.”

While Spotify didn’t share specific numbers, the hit single first achieved the feat in the week of Jan. 19, making it all the more impressive that Cyrus managed to outdo herself for a second consecutive week after also debuting in the previous frame at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

The success of “Flowers” has also boosted all the other songs in Cyrus’ proverbial garden of hits, with her entire discography from “Wrecking Ball” to “Midnight Sky” making a truly remarkable 65 percent gain in the week ending Jan. 19 according to Luminate — from 20.7 weekly million official on-demand U.S. streams to 34.2 million. It also fed the streaming numbers of Bruno Mars’ “If I Was Your Man” — which “Flowers” slyly plays on without sampling or interpolating any of the No. 1 torch song melodically.

After the song bloomed at No. 1, Cyrus tweeted a note of gratitude to her fans, writing, “Thankful that Flowers is Number 1 around the world. This song is dedicated to my fans & the steadfast self love I wish for each of you. Forever grateful, Miley.”

Check out Spotify’s announcement about “Flowers” record-breaking second week below.