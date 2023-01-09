Miley Cyrus Teases New Single ‘Flowers’ From the Shower

Miley Cyrus took to social media on Monday (Jan. 9) to tease the chorus of her upcoming single “Flowers,” fully in the buff.

“I can buy myself flowers, write my name in the sand/ Talk to myself for hours, yeah, some things you don’t understand/ But I can take myself dancing, yeah/ I can hold my own hand/ Yeah, I can love me better than you can,” the superstar belted a cappella from privacy of her shower, her back turned to the camera as she ran her hands through her wet hair.

The sultry video isn’t the first time the Hannah Montana star has given fans a taste of the track, which she announced in the final days of 2022 and is due out Friday via new label home Columbia Records. (The release date also just so happens to be her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth’s 33rd birthday.) When “Flowers” does arrive, the independent-minded ballad will serve as the lead single from Cyrus’ eighth studio album Endless Summer Vacation, dropping March 10.

On the last day of the year, Cyrus celebrated her second stint co-hosting her eponymous New Year’s Eve special live from Miami on NBC — this time with godmother Dolly Parton. Over the course of the evening, the two performed everything from “Jolene” and “I Love Rock ‘N’ Roll” to a medley of “Wrecking Ball” and “I Will Always Love You.” Cyrus also trotted out special guest stars like Paris Hilton and Sia, David Byrne and Fletcher to join her, respectively, on the former’s “Stars Are Blind,” David Bowie’s “Let’s Dance” and her own “Midnight Sky.”

Watch Cyrus sing “Flowers” in her shower below.