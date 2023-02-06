Miley Cyrus Celebrates ‘Flowers’ Spending Its Third Week at No. 1: ‘It’s My Honor to Be the Messenger’

Miley Cyrus spread the love Monday (Feb. 6) after her hit song “Flowers” topped the Billboard Hot 100 for a third week in a row.

“Flowers is spending [its] 3rd week at #1 & as magical as this moment feels I know it doesn’t happen by chance,” the pop star wrote on social media alongside outtakes from the track’s music video. “This song & it’s success represents the power of YOU! This is your moment & it’s my honor to be the messenger.”

Ever since it bloomed in the middle of January, the lead single from Cyrus’ upcoming album Endless Summer Vacation has only continued to plant its roots deeper and deeper as fans around the world find solace in its message of independence, self-empowerment and living life with no regrets. (In addition to extending its reign on the Hot 100, the track also holds steady this week at No. 1 on both Billboard Global charts, with the anthem now notching three of the five biggest streaming weeks on the charts since their inception in 2020.)

“Flowers” has found plenty of high-profile fans over the last few weeks as well — from Gloria Gaynor praising it on Instagram for “encourag[ing] everyone to find strength in themselves to persevere and thrive” and Diane Keaton jamming out to it in her backyard to Lauren Alaina using the song as the perfect vocal warm-up ahead of her show at the famed Ryman Auditorium in Nashville.

Cyrus’ forthcoming album is set to be released March 10 via her new label home, Columbia Records. Check out the star’s reaction to the continuing chart domination of “Flowers” below.