Miley Cyrus‘ ‘Flowers’ Gave Diane Keaton a ‘Reason to Dance In My Own Backyard!’

The actress is the latest celeb who appreciates the self-empowerment anthem.

Diane Keaton, Miley Cyrus. Amy Sussman/GI

It’s safe to say Diane Keaton is a fan of Miley Cyrus‘ “Flowers.” On Friday (Jan. 20), the actress decided to take herself dancing to the anthem on social media.

“@mileycyrus YOUR INCREDIBLE SONG GAVE ME A REASON TO DANCE IN MY OWN BACKYARD!” the Academy Award winner captioned her Instagram post, which shows her jumping into the grass and getting down as Cyrus’ voice sings, “I can buy myself flowers, write my name in the sand/ Talk to myself for hours, say things you don’t understand/ I can take myself dancing and I can hold my own hand/ Yeah, I can love me better than you can.”

Of course, in her trademark fashion, Keaton just so happens to be wearing a wide-brimmed bowler hat, sunglasses, a long-sleeved black turtleneck and matching wide-leg pants for her jaunt in the backyard.

The Annie Hall star got plenty of support for her jubilant dance, with Kerry Washington commenting, “SAME!” followed by an appropriately bright string of flower emojis. Thalia also wrote, “You are the best” while Christy Carlson Romano playfully pleaded, “Adopt me,” after seeing Keaton’s moves.

Keaton isn’t the only famous face who’s become an instant Smiler thanks to Cyrus’ latest single. A few days prior, Gloria Gaynor expressed her own appreciation for the song in a separate Instagram post, writing, “Your new song carries the torch of empowerment and encourages everyone to find strength in themselves to persevere and thrive. Well done Miley!” upon hearing the song for the very first time.

Check out Keaton joyfully grooving to Cyrus’ “Flowers” below.

