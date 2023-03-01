Miley Cyrus Is Releasing the ‘Flowers’ Demo to Thank Fans for Song’s Continued Success

Miley Cyrus is giving fans a special gift to celebrate the continued success of her smash hit single “Flowers.” On Wednesday (March 1), the singer revealed that with the track spending its sixth week at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, she will be releasing the song’s demo on Friday, March 3.

“Flowers is #1 on Billboard’s Hot 100 for the 6th week in a row,” the Disney Channel alum tweeted, captioning a picture of herself in a shimmering gold unitard. “To THANK YOU I’m dropping the Flowers Demo on Friday.”

Fans were more than excited for the demo of the hit song to arrive. “Can’t wait. I heard the snippet on your Discord server and it’s so good,” one fan replied, while another Smiler wrote, “This whole month about to be everything that we need.”

“Flowers” is the lead single from Cyrus’ eighth studio album, Endless Summer Vacation, due March 10. The song has proven to be one the biggest hits of the 30-year-old’s career thus far, surpassing her 2013 single “Wrecking Ball” as her longest running No. 1; “Wrecking Ball” spent a total of 32 weeks on the Hot 100.

“I love that this record is connecting in such a positive way & it’s a pleasure to continue creating music for you,” Cyrus shared while celebrating the song’s second week at No. 1 in January. “These milestones are only made possible by the listeners & my incredible fans. Endlessly thankful.”

