Miley Cyrus‘ ’Flowers‘ Just Broke Spotify’s One-Week Streaming Record

She can buy her own flowers and set her own records! Miley Cyrus broke the Spotify record for the most-streamed song in a single week on Thursday (Jan. 19) thanks to her latest hit “Flowers.”

After the streamer shared the news on its social channels, the superstar took to her own Instagram Stories and Twitter to react. “Thank you so much @Spotify and my amazing fans,” she wrote, using a red heart emoji to communicate her gratitude for all the support the song has received.

So far, the lead single off the upcoming Endless Summer Vacation has bowed at No. 1 on the ARIA Singles Chart in Australia and No. 2 on the U.K. Official Singles Chart. The song will make its official mark on the Billboard Hot 100 when the coming week’s charts are unveiled on Monday (Jan. 23), though Billboard readers already voted it as their favorite new release last week.

“Flowers” has also received a resounding stamp of approval from none other than Gloria Gaynor. “I’m in Nashville working on new music and just heard, ‘Flowers,’ for the first time @MileyCyrus,” the disco icon tweeted. “Your new song carries the torch of empowerment and encourages everyone to find strength in themselves to persevere and thrive. Well done Miley!”

In addition to flipping Bruno Mars’ 2014 single “If I Was Your Man” on its head, part of the song’s appeal comes from the litany of potential Easter eggs pointing to its narrative being about Cyrus’ relationship with ex-husband Liam Hemsworth, from her choosing to release the track on his 33rd birthday to a reference to the Woolsey Fire that burned down the couple’s Malibu home back in 2019 tucked into the lyrics.

Check out Spotify’s announcement of Miley’s new record and read her sweet reaction: