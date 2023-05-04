Miley Cyrus’ ‘Flowers’ Becomes Fastest Song to Hit 1 Billion Streams on Spotify

Miley Cyrus can buy herself flowers — 1 billion of them, to be exact! On Thursday (May 4), the pop star’s anthemic hit “Flowers” broke yet another record by becoming the fastest song in Spotify history to reach 1 billion streams.

The onetime Hannah Montana star took to social media in conjunction with the streamer to celebrate the 10-figure benchmark, writing, “Some Flowers never fade,” and adding, “Thanks to all the fans” below the graphic of the singer emblazoned with “Billions Club” in front of her.

Fans deluged the comments section of the post with congratulations for their queen. One follower wrote, “Miley you deserve this and more. It’s been 10 years since I became your fan and it makes me proud to see you are still relevant.” Another gave a knowing nod to Star Wars Day, writing, “May the 4th be with her.” A third clamored for the singer to hit the road in support of her latest studio album Endless Summer Vacation, declaring in all caps, “NOW WE NEED THE TOUR.”

“Flowers” hit the billion-stream milestone in a record 112 days since its release on Jan. 12 as the lead single from Endless Summer Vacation. Since then, it’s spent eight nonconsecutive weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and topped Billboard‘s Global charts for even longer at 12 weeks on the Global 200 and 13 on the Global Excl. US tally.

The song has also broken record after record on its journey to the Billions Club — particularly outdoing itself by becoming the most-streamed song in a single week for two consecutive weeks and earning a rare hat trick by simultaneously topping Billboard‘s Pop Airplay, Adult Pop Airplay and Adult Contemporary charts.

Check out Cyrus and Spotify’s celebratory announcement below.