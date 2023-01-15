Fans Choose Miley Cyrus‘ ’Flowers’ as This Week’s Favorite New Music

Miley Cyrus‘ new single “Flowers” has topped this week’s new music poll.

Music fans voted in a poll published Friday (Jan. 13) on Billboard, choosing Cyrus’ uplifting track as their favorite new music release of the past week.

“Flowers” brought in more than 59% of the vote, beating out new music from Bizarrap and Shakira, Sam Smith and more.

Explore Explore Miley Cyrus See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

The dance-ready, midtempo pop track is the first taste of Cyrus’ upcoming album Endless Summer Vacation, and it’s all about being more than comfortable on her own — and in her own skin — after a breakup.

“I can buy myself flowers, write my name in the sand/ Talk to myself for hours, yeah, some things you don’t understand/ But I can take myself dancing, yeah/ I can hold my own hand/ Yeah, I can love me better than you can,” she sings.

Trailing behind the pop star’s “Flowers” on the fan-voted poll is Bizarrap and Shakira’s “Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53,” with 36% of the vote.

See the final results of this week’s poll below.