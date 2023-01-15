Fans Choose Miley Cyrus‘ ’Flowers’ as This Week’s Favorite New Music

Miley Cyrus‘ new single “Flowers” has topped this week’s new music poll.
Music fans voted in a poll published Friday (Jan. 13) on Billboard, choosing Cyrus’ uplifting track as their favorite new music release of the past week.
“Flowers” brought in more than 59% of the vote, beating out new music from Bizarrap and Shakira, Sam Smith and more.
The dance-ready, midtempo pop track is the first taste of Cyrus’ upcoming album Endless Summer Vacation, and it’s all about being more than comfortable on her own — and in her own skin — after a breakup.
“I can buy myself flowers, write my name in the sand/ Talk to myself for hours, yeah, some things you don’t understand/ But I can take myself dancing, yeah/ I can hold my own hand/ Yeah, I can love me better than you can,” she sings.
Trailing behind the pop star’s “Flowers” on the fan-voted poll is Bizarrap and Shakira’s “Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53,” with 36% of the vote.
See the final results of this week’s poll below.