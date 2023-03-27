×
Miley Cyrus Thanks Fans for ‘Flowers’ 8th Week at No. 1, Drops ‘Jaded’ Backyard Session

"Jaded" is currently at No. 56 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Miley Cyrus‘ No. 1 streak has been extended by another week. On Monday (March 27), the singer celebrated yet another week of her chart-topping smash “Flowers” spending its eighth total week at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 on Instagram.

“Flowers is #1 for an 8th week. Thank you for continuing to support this meaningful song. I love you all deeply,” she captioned two photos of herself in a black-and-white ombré dress, the second of which featured fashion designer Donatella Versace, who wrote in the comments, “I love you Miley!!! Congratulations on your 8th week at #1.”

In addition to the celebratory post, Cyrus dropped another installment of her Endless Summer Vacation Backyard Sessions, this time giving fans a live rendition of the album track “Jaded.” The Disney Channel alum appears in a strappy white dress decorated in a large buckle and cutouts, and accessorized with angular black sunglasses, belting the emotive track with the help of background singers.

“Oh, isn’t it a shame that it ended like that?/ Said goodbye forever but you never unpacked/ We went to hell but we never came back,” the 30-year old sings on the bridge before launching into the track’s chorus. “I’m sorry that you’re jaded/ I could’ve taken you places/ You’re lonely now and I hate it/ I’m sorry that you’re jaded.”

“Jaded” is currently at No. 56 on the chart. Endless Summer Vacation, meanwhile, debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200, marking Cyrus’ 14th top 10 album of her career.

Watch the backyard session for “Jaded” in the video above.

