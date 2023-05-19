Miley Cyrus Raves About Her ‘Endless Summer Vacation’ Cover Outfit: ‘This Look Is Just a Little Bit Too Good’

Everybody say “archival museum-quality”! Miley Cyrus sat down with Vogue to reflect on her style evolution and some of her most famous looks in the fashion bible’s series “Life in Looks.”

In the video published May 18, the pop star gave insight on everything from her time as Hannah Montana and punk-inspired appearance at the 2013 Met Gala to the “extremely controversial” teddy-bear bodysuit she wore to perform at the MTV Video Music Awards that same year.

Later, even Miley herself was blown away when revisiting the stunning cover of her latest album, Endless Summer Vacation. B—h. It’s f–king archival museum-quality Alaia, b—h, it’s better than I ever remembered,” she raved before getting the entire room to applaud. “This look is just a little bit too good. This is one of those looks where, you know, I didn’t have to go this hard. But I did.”

She then revealed that she shot the cover art on the grounds of the Frank Sinatra estate in Palm Springs, Calif., though she was quick to deadpan, “We’re not gonna talk about the shoe” before turning the page.

Cyrus also broke down the vintage gold lamé Yves Saint Laurent dress that took the world by storm when she released the music video for “Flowers” (again, “1991 museum-quality archival — hoo!”).

“Listen, b—h, we shot the video before the runway with all the hoods,” she dished, “and currently they are in Paris at the Yves Saint Laurent museum; it is the ‘Gold Exhibition,’ which we had no idea that was gonna happen. I did it first. I mean, Yves Saint Laurent did it first and then I did it second and then they copied us. It wasn’t saying too much. It spoke for itself, but it also allowed me to speak. It completely captured what the song is about.”

Watch Miley run through her “Life in Looks” for Vogue above.