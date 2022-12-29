Miley Cyrus‘ New Year’s Resolution Was Inspired by Dolly Parton’s Husband: ’I’m Not a Great Listener Sometimes’

Look out 2023, here comes a new and improved Miley Cyrus. In a teaser clip for NBC’s upcoming new year’s special, A Toast to 2022!, the 30-year-old pop star shared that her resolution for next year is to be a better listener — and revealed that it was actually Dolly Parton‘s husband who inadvertently inspired her to set her mind to it.

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Dolly Parton Miley Cyrus See latest videos, charts and news

“I guess my resolution would really be — my instinct is very loud, but I’m not a great listener sometimes,” she told Today host Hoda Kotb in the clip, premiered exclusively by People. “Dolly was telling me, her husband [Carl Thomas Dean] says, ‘You’re not hard of hearing. You’re hard of listening.’ And I guess that would kind of be my resolution, to not just listen to myself, but listen to others.”

“I always say that my truth, and the opposite of what that is is also true,” Cyrus continued, before switching gears to talk about entering her 30s. “Somehow I’m completely different, and then somehow I’m exactly the same. Now, in my 30s — I mean, my 20s were so much fun. If you don’t believe me, I think you can Google it…”

Cyrus and Parton — who you may also know as Cyrus’ godmother in addition to country music legend — will both appear in the Hannah Montana alum’s new year’s special Miley’s New Year’s Eve. Also featuring Sia and Latto, the special will air at 10:30 EST Saturday (Dec. 31) on NBC, shortly after A Toast to 2022! wraps up on the same network.

In another clip from Cyrus’ Toast to 2022! interview, posted on Today‘s website, the “Midnight Sky” singer revealed that she almost went brunette for her own new year’s special — but Parton, wanting to continue having matching hair colors with her goddaughter, shut down that idea immediately.

“I’ve never seen Dolly actually scared before,” Cyrus continued. “She acted like I told her the worst news you could imagine.’ She goes, ‘You can’t do that. You are me.’ So I’m somehow some extension of Dolly Parton, where she looked like I had just given her the worst news you’ve ever heard. So I will be blonde.”