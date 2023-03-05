Miley Cyrus Teases Disney ‘Endless Summer Vacation’ Special With ‘The Climb’ Preview: Watch

Miley Cyrus‘ upcoming Disney+ original special will feature performances of songs from her new album, plus will see her revisiting her 2009 classic “The Climb” more than a decade after its release.

“It’s been 14 years since The Climb was released,” Cyrus wrote on Twitter Sunday (March 5).

“In celebration watch my backyard sessions performance of this special song streaming only on @DisneyPlus March 10th at 1pm ET/10am #EndlessSummerVacation,” she teased.

Her post included a short look at the show, Endless Summer Vacation (Backyard Sessions), for which she’s serving as executive producer and will perform “The Climb,” several tracks from her Endless Summer Vacation album and a collaboration with Rufus Wainwright.

“The Climb,” which appeared on the soundtrack for the 2009 film Hannah Montana: The Movie, peaked at No. 4 on Billboard‘s Hot 100 songs chart.

See the preview of Cyrus’ Disney+ special below. A few seconds of her “The Climb” performance can be seen at the end of the clip.