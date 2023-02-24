Miley Cyrus’ Fans Have Theories About the New Countdown Clock on Her Website

Miley Cyrus quietly dropped a new countdown onto her website Friday (Feb. 24) and promptly sent fans buzzing with anticipation.

The clock will end on Monday (Feb. 27), leading Smilers to speculate that something new is coming down the pipeline from their queen, even if they’re not quite sure what it could be. “What is the new Miley Cyrus countdown for? Let’s bet,” one fan tweeted alongside a poll with several different options, including a new single or tour announcement.

“A countdown for ENDLESS SUMMER VACATION tracklist would be a good idea…,” another user suggested, while a third speculated that the surprise could be a remix of her hit single “Flowers” featuring Bruno Mars.

Speaking of “Flowers,” the Endless Summer Vacation lead single is currently spending its fifth consecutive week at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. Additionally, the empowering anthem recently notched Cyrus her third leader on the Pop Airplay chart (dated Feb. 25), becoming the fastest song to reach No. 1 on the chart since 2016 when Justin Timberlake’s “Can’t Stop the Feeling!” made the same leap to the top.

Once it arrives on March 10, Endless Summer Vacation will serve as Cyrus’ eighth studio album and follow-up to 2020’s Plastic Hearts, which bowed at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and featured singles “Midnight Sky,” “Prisoner” with Dua Lipa and “Angel Like You.” In the interim, she also released her 2022 live album Attention: Miley Live.

Check out the countdown on Cyrus’ website here and scroll through some of the fan theories as to what it could mean below.

