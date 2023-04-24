Miley Cyrus Is Back to Her Brunette Roots

It’s 2011 all over again. Miley Cyrus debuted her new hair transformation at the The Daily Front Row’s Seventh Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards on Sunday (April 23), with the star going back to her roots (literally) with long, wavy brunette locks.

Explore Explore Miley Cyrus See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

However, the “Can’t Be Tamed” singer did keep some of her blonde look via chunky, 90s-inspired highlights (as seen above). She paired the new hairstyle with a stunning, plunging Versace corset top, paired with a sleek pencil skirt and leather gloves. She rocked the look while presenting the Music Stylist of the Year award to Bradley Kenneth.

The last time the superstar was brunette was back before the release of her Bangerz album in 2013. In 2012, she surprised fans when she chopped her long hair into a sleek, platinum blonde pixie cut, kicking off an edgier, more free-spirited era for the singer.

It’s been an incredible year for Cyrus, who released her eighth studio album, Endless Summer Vacation, on March 10. The project’s lead single “Flowers” topped the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart for eight weeks, and also crowned the Pop Airplay, Adult Pop Airplay and Adult Contemporary surveys dated April 15. Endless Summer Vacation, meanwhile, is Cyrus’ 14th top 10 album on the Billboard 200 chart, peaking at No. 3 on the tally dated March 25, 2023.