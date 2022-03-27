Miley Cyrus Announces First Live Album ‘Attention’: Watch the Trailer

Miley Cyrus has announced her first-ever live album.

The 29-year-old superstar singer took to social media on Sunday (March 27) to share the exciting news about her debut live release. The new set, titled Attention: Miley Live, is scheduled to drop on April 1.

“My fans have been asking me for a live album for a long time & I am so exxxited to give it to them! This show was curated BY the fans FOR the fans!” Cyrus tweeted alongside a video trailer for the album.

The 20-track album will feature new songs “Attention” and “You” along with Billboard Hot 100 hits like “Party In The U.S.A.,” “The Climb,” “Wrecking Ball” and “We Can’t Stop.” See the full track list below.

Music from the album was recorded during Cyrus’ performance at the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest, held at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena in February.

“I asked my audience what songs they’d like to see me perform at upcoming shows and this is the set list YOU created!” Cyrus tweeted. “From fan favorite covers to some of my oldest songs, newest songs & original unreleased songs “YOU” & ATTENTION!”

She added, “I was doing a minimal amount of live shows this year & wanted the MAXIMUM amount of fans to experience ME LIVE! This album wouldn’t be possible without my band & crew! Thank you to everyone who came to see my show & anyone who couldn’t make it THIS ALBUM IS FOR YOU! I LOVE YOU!”

Cyrus officially announced Attention: Miley Live during her headlining set at Lollapalooza Brazil in São Paulo on Saturday, during which she projected the cover art and release date. Her Lolla performance was dedicated to late Foo Fighter drummer Taylor Hawkins, who died suddenly on Friday.

Attention: Miley Live follows Cyrus’ rock-heavy 2020 album, Plastic Hearts, which debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Rock Albums chart and No. 2 on the Billboard 200. She is currently working on her ninth album, which will be her first project for new label Columbia Records.

Watch the Attention: Miley Live trailer below and see the full track list.

1. “Attention”

2. “We Can’t Stop X Where Is My Mind?”

3. “Plastic Hearts”

4. “Heart of Glass”

5. “4×4”

6. “(SMS) Bangerz”

7. “Dooo It!”

8. “23”

9. “Never Be Me”

10. “Maybe”

11. “7 Things”

12. “Bang Bang X See You Again”

13. “Jolene”

14. “High”

15. “You”

16. “Like a Prayer”

17. “Edge of Midnight (Midnight Sky Remix)”

18. “The Climb”

19. “Wrecking Ball X Nothing Compares 2 U”

20. “Party In The U.S.A.”