Here’s What Selena Gomez Thinks of Miley Cyrus’ Album Announcement

Miley Cyrus and Selena Gomez are continuing to support each other, long after their Disney Channel days.

Cyrus took to Instagram on Thursday (Jan. 5) to announce that her eighth studio album, titled Endless Summer Vacation, will arrive on March 10. She also shared the steamy album cover, in which the 30-year-old star is seen in a black unitard, sunglasses and heels, swinging from a trapeze bar against a deep blue background.

Gomez took to the comments section, simply writing, “Damn.”

Both singers began their careers as Disney Channel stars, Miley on Hannah Montana — on which Gomez had a recurring role as Mikayla — and Selena on her series, Wizards of Waverly Place.

According to a press release, the Endless Summer Vacation album — which follows Cyrus’ 2020 LP Plastic Hearts — was recorded in Los Angeles with producers Kid Harpoon, Greg Kurstin, Mike WiLL Made-It and Tyler Johnson. The “Midnight Sky” singer describes Endless Summer Vacation as a love letter to L.A. that showcases the confidence she’s found since focusing on her mental and physical well-being.

On New Year’s Eve, during her NBC special Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party, the “Midnight Sky” singer revealed that “Flowers,” confirmed to be her next record’s lead single, would be dropping Jan. 13.