Mike Posner Touts the Power of Sprouts in New PETA Campaign: Exclusive

Mike Posner has teamed with PETA to star in the organization’s new “Powered by Sprouts” vegan campaign.

Just in time for Earth Day, the “This Is What a Sad Song Sounds Like” singer poses shirtless for the PETA ad, showing off his ripped physique with sprouts cheekily growing from his head as he flashes the camera a giant grin.

“I started eating raw vegan three months ago because one of my best friends started doing it first and he was glowing and telling me how great he felt energetically. I was in a place where I wasn’t trying to lose weight or anything like that, but the energy and his mood seemed to have really improved, so I thought, ‘Let me give me it a try,'” the artist tells Billboard. “I have all the genes for late-onset Alzheimer’s. So I want to be happy, healthy, strong for the rest of my life. And sprouts is one way for me to do that.”

In an accompanying video, Posner — who memorably scaled Mount Everest back in 2021 on a fundraising mission for the Detroit Justice Center — gives fans the secret to his energetic and cheerful disposition. “I eat broccoli sprouts every day because they are one of the most nutrient-dense foods on planet Earth, and I want to feel happy, healthy, strong every day,” he says as B-roll from behind the scenes of the photoshoot plays, adding that he feels empowered by growing his own sprouts, which has “really changed [his] relationship” to both food and his diet.

Watch Posner dish on his love of sprouts and check out his PETA ad below.