Selena Gomez, Harry Styles & More Stars Who Have Endorsed Candidates for the 2022 Midterm Elections

Midterm elections are on Tuesday (Nov. 8), with control of both chambers of Congress on the line, as all 435 House seats and 35 of the 100 Senate seats are up for grabs.

Explore Explore Selena Gomez See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

With that being said, the results of this election also affect national debate on birth control, abortion, voting rights, marriage rights and more. Leading up to election day, some of today’s biggest stars have taken to social media to show their support for the candidates that they best believe will represent the country.

See below for the candidates celebrities are endorsing.

Selena Gomez

The singer took to social media on Monday morning (Nov. 7) to encourage her followers in Texas to vote for Beto O’Rourke.

“I had the pleasure of meeting @betoorourke a few years ago and was so impressed by him. For those of you in my home state of Texas, please vote for him!” the singer wrote on her Instagram Stories.

Selena Gomez encourages her home state of Texas to vote for @BetoORourke. pic.twitter.com/LBJJjMgM6D — Selena Gomez News (@SGomezNewsCOMs) November 7, 2022

Harry Styles

During that sold-out show in Austin — which O’Rourke attended — the “As It Was” singer stood quietly in front of a microphone with his guitar. As shown on the massive screens in the Moody Center, Styles then started to gently rock the instrument back and forth. As the camera zooms in on the guitar, it focuses on a black-and-white sticker that read “Beto for Texas,” which Styles highlighted by repeatedly pointing to and drawing circles with his fingers around.

Cher

In a pair of videos, the pop icon focused in on supporting two female candidates: Governor Kathy Hochul of New York and Senator Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada.

Maren Morris

Maren Morris is helping encourage voters to get to the polls in an ad for the Democratic National Committee. Morris narrates the ad, which includes footage from the music video for her 2019 hit “Girl.”

Kacey Musgraves

During the “Butterflies” singer’s headlining set during the second weekend of Austin City Limits Music Festival this weekend, the star told the crowd at one point, “Honestly, I could use a drink. Is there any beer or anything out there?”

O’Rourke then surprised the crowd by briefly stepping onstage to hand Musgraves a bottle of beer. Though the duo said nothing at all about the interaction, the country singer-songwriter took a swig of the beverage and said, “That really hit the spot.” O’Rourke is seen waving to the cheering crowd, before walking off the stage to enjoy the rest of the show.

The Chicks

The group took to Twitter to share a clip from their ACL Festival performance, in which Natalie Maines is seen wearing a t-shirt with Ruth Bader Ginsburg on it, passionately telling the crowd, “Do you have a mother? Do you have a daughter? Do you have a sister? Do you have a girlfriend? Vote Beto! If there is a female in your life that you care about, vote for Beto.”