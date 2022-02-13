Mickey Guyton Performs National Anthem at 2022 Super Bowl

Mickey Guyton performs the national anthem before Super Bowl LVI between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on Feb. 13, 2022 in Inglewood, Calif.

Mickey Guyton took center field Sunday (Feb. 13) to perform the national anthem at the 2022 Super Bowl.

It was a huge stage for the country star, and she didn’t disappoint, bringing a powerful performance of “The Star-Spangled Banner” to SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., ahead of the face-off between hometown team the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals.

Wearing a long-sleeve, floor-length royal-blue gown, Guyton lived up to her introduction as having “the voice of an angel,” providing a crystal-clear vocal with just the right amount of impressive runs. She hit the high note and then some, going even higher than that big power note at the end.

The importance of the moment wasn’t lost on the country singer: She looked like she was about to burst into tears after nailing the final note.

Guyton has been making huge strides in her career over the past few years, starting with her breakthrough single “Black Like Me,” released in the wake of protests over the murder of George Floyd by a Minnesota police officer. The personal song earned Guyton her first Grammy nomination, for best country solo performance, in 2020. At this year’s Grammys (delayed to April 3), she is nominated for three prizes, including best country album for Remember Her Name.

Watch her performance below: