Mick Jagger Grooves to a Rolling Stones Classic in His First TikTok: ‘So Excited to See What You Create!’

The rocker and The Rolling Stones officially joined the social platform this week.

Mick Jagger
Mick Jagger during the 76th Venice Film Festival at Sala Grande on September 07, 2019 in Venice, Italy. Vittorio Zunino Celotto/GI

Still got those moves like Jagger. Mick Jagger joined TikTok on Thursday (Jan. 19) along with The Rolling Stones and celebrated by posting his first video dancing to “Sympathy for the Devil.”

The Rolling Stones

The Rolling Stones (And Their Full Music Catalog) Are Now on TikTok

“Hello TikTok, we have joined your world,” the frontman says from the recording studio in his introductory clip. “You can follow up @therollingstones and @jagger. So excited to see what you create with our music. Use #TheRollingStones so we can check it out…Oww!”

The Stones jumping on the TikTok bandwagon also means their entire catalog of hits will now officially be made available for TikTok users to stitch, lip-synch and otherwise create with on the social platform via the Sounds page. To mark the occasion, the band curated a special playlist on TikTok featuring 44 of their songs, including “Start Me Up,” “It’s Only Rock ‘N Roll (But I Like It),” “Miss You,” “Angie,” “Beast of Burden” and more.

As of press time, Jagger’s personal account has amassed more than 58,000 followers. The band’s official TikTok page, meanwhile, has begun posting old interviews from the 1960s as well as tutorials for fans to learn how to “Dress Like the Stones,” “Move Like the Stones” and perform a famous Keith Richards guitar chop.

Back in November, Jagger was spotted on social media in the studio with Dua Lipa, possibly hinting at a collab between the rock legend and the pop star, though nothing has been confirmed in the months since.

Watch Jagger get down to “Sympathy for the Devil” in his first TikTok video below.

@jagger

Hello Tik Tok ! Follow & create @The Rolling Stones … Also check out our guest playlist on the sounds page or at the link in bio for all the hits… #therollingstones

♬ Sympathy For The Devil – The Rolling Stones

