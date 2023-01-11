Michelle Yeoh Is ‘Looking Forward’ to Filming ‘Wicked’ With Ariana Grande & Cynthia Erivo: ‘Those Two Are So Adorable’

Michelle Yeoh is set to take on the big-screen as Madame Morrible in the upcoming film adaptation of Wicked, and the actress spoke with Variety on the Golden Globes red carpet about the movie.

She revealed that she hasn’t yet started shooting with Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo — who play Glinda the Good Witch and Elphaba the Wicked Witch of the West, respectively. “Those two are so adorable, so gorgeous, so talented,” Yeoh added. “I’m so blessed that I’m going to be one of them and I’m really looking forward to it.”

The Everything Everywhere All at Once star also shared that she recently watched the Wicked Broadway musical last weekend while in New York City. “I loved it, and then I go, ‘Oh my God, Madame Morrible sings a lot.'”

When asked if she sings a lot, Yeoh replied with a laugh, “No, only in the bathroom.”

Yeoh won her first Golden Globe at Tuesday night’s (Jan. 10) ceremony, taking home the trophy for best actress in a motion picture, musical or comedy for her role as laundromat owner Evelyn Wang in A24’s Everything Everywhere All at Once.

“I’m just going to stand here and take this all in,” she said during her acceptance speech, clutching the gold statue. “40 years… I’m not letting go of this.”

“Thank you A24 for believing in these two goofy, insanely smart, wonderful geniuses, [directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert], who had the courage to write about a very ordinary immigrant, aging woman, mother, daughter,” she continued. “I was given this gift of playing this woman who resonated so deeply with me and with so many people because, at the end of the day, in whatever universe she was at, she was fighting for love, for her family.”