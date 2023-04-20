Michelle Obama Says She’s ‘Fangirled Out’ Over These 2 Iconic Musicians: Watch

During Michelle Obama‘s time as the first lady of the United States, she was one of the most famous — and identifiable — people, but that didn’t stop her from becoming a superfan after meeting some of her favorite musicians. Obama appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday (April 19) and revealed that she, too, has been a fangirl in her day.

The topic came up when Fallon inquired whether the former first lady ever gets starstruck by people anymore, to which she replied, “Absolutely I do.”

“Just imagine the people that we met,” she continued. “Stevie? You know, when I first met Stevie Wonder? I was just like ‘Stevie!’ I fangirled out. Prince? I mean … Prince played at the White House months before he passed, actually. I fangirl out.”

Later in the program, The Light We Carry author dished on her Netflix special with Oprah Winfrey about the book, and shared that Oprah has been nothing but a generous friend to her and husband Barack Obama.

“Oprah was one of the very open supporters before Barack was even thinking about running. She spotted him when he was a U.S. senator,” the 59-year-old revealed. “Oprah is that person who never asks for anything, but is always there with her generosity, her love and support. There isn’t anything you can’t ask her to do if you’re a friend that she won’t try to do. She is who she appears to be, and I’m lucky to call her a friend.”

Watch Obama talk about fangirling over Stevie Wonder and Prince in the video above, and her friendship with Oprah in the clip below.