Michelle Obama Is Already Dancing to ‘Break My Soul’: ‘Queen Beyonce, You’ve Done It Again!’

Beyonce and Michelle Obama hug during the 2015 Global Citizen Festival at Central Park on Sept. 26, 2015 in New York City.

It has been less than 12 hours since Beyoncé released her glittering new house single “Break My Soul,” and according to Michelle Obama, she’s “done it again.”

Following the release of the track, Obama had a few choice words for Queen Bey regarding the track and shared how she (and the rest of the BeyHive) is feeling ahead of Renaissance‘s arrival.

“Queen @Beyonce, you’ve done it again!” Obama tweeted Tuesday (June 21).”‘Break My Soul’ is the song we all need right now, and I can’t help but dance and sing along while listening to it. Can’t wait for the album!”

Obama’s tweet is a subtle reference to the “Hey Queen” meme that was born when the former first lady applauded Bey following the release of Homecoming, the singer’s Netflix documentary, back in 2019. In a video, Obama said: “Hey queen! Girl, you have done it again, constantly raising the bar for us all and doing it flawlessly. I’d say I’m surprised, but I know who you are. I’ve seen it up close and personal.” (Obama also thanked Beyoncé in the video for paving the way for the next generation of young Black women and men, but that “Hey Queen” quote later became a widely used meme on social media to both earnestly and sarcastic applaud people.)

“Break My Soul” is the first single from Beyoncé’s upcoming album, Renaissance. While the BeyHive is still waiting on details, the album is scheduled to arrive July 29 and will contain a total of 16 songs, reportedly with dance and country elements, according to Variety.

See Obama’s tweet below.