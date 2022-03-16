Michelle Branch Hits Back at Mother Who ‘Shamed’ Her For Nursing Six-Week-Old Baby

Michelle Branch attends Universal Music Group 2016 Grammy After Party presented by American Airlines and Citi at The Theatre at Ace Hotel Downtown LA on Feb. 15, 2016 in Los Angeles.

Michelle Branch is taking a stand for mothers everywhere. On Tuesday (March 15), “The Game of Love” singer took to to air her frustrations after she said she was “shamed” by another mother for breastfeeding her six-week-old daughter in a public park.

“I just got shamed by another mother (who was holding her own young infant!) for nursing my 6 week old baby on a bench at a playground while my toddler was playing,” she wrote. “She said I wasn’t ‘being modest’ I am in shock that this kind of judgement was coming from a fellow mom!”

She continued, “…and to clarify, I had a nursing tank top on and was seated away from others. It’s not like I walked into the crowd and whipped my t–s out. Being a mom is hard enough. Can we not judge one another for how we feed our babies?”

Branch welcomed daughter Willie Jacquet Carney with husband Patrick Carney — drummer for the Black Keys — on February 2 after experiencing a miscarriage in December 2020. She announced her daughter’s arrival to the world via Instagram with a sweet message explaining the meaning of her little one’s special name.

“Welcome to the world, sweet Willie girl,” she wrote. “Willie Jacquet Carney was born on 2/2/22. She’s named after Patrick’s grandmother Willie Madge and has my mother’s maiden name/my middle name. We’re so in love,” she captioned a picture of Willie swaddled in a blanket.

Branch has two other children — Rhys James Carney, 3, with her husband and 16-year-old daughter Owen Isabelle Landau with ex-husband musician Teddy Landau.

