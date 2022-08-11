Michelle Branch & Patrick Carney Split After 3 Years of Marriage

Patrick Carney and Michelle Branch arrive at Universal Music Group Grammy Party Presented by American Airlines and Citi at The Theatre at Ace Hotel on Feb. 15, 2016 in Los Angeles.

Michelle Branch and The Black Keys‘ Patrick Carney are calling it quits after three years of marriage.

The news comes after a since-deleted tweet, in which the “Everywhere” singer accused the drummer of cheating on her, though Carney has not publicly confirmed or denied the statement. Billboard has reached out to both musicians’ reps for comment.

“To say that I am totally devastated doesn’t even come close to describing how I feel for myself and for my family. The rug has been completely pulled from underneath me and now I must figure out how to move forward,” Branch shared in a statement to People. “With such small children, I ask for privacy and kindness.”

The musicians were married in April 2019 in New Orleans, and have since welcomed two children, four-year-old son Rhys James and six-month-old daughter Willie Jacquet. Branch is also mother to 17-year-old daughter Owen Isabelle from her previous marriage to bassist Teddy Landau, with whom she separated from in 2014.

“Welcome to the world, sweet Willie girl,” she captioned a photo of their newest baby upon her arrival. “Willie Jacquet Carney was born on 2/2/22. She’s named after Patrick’s grandmother Willie Madge and has my mother’s maiden name/my middle name. We’re so in love.”

The Black Keys are currently touring in support of their eleventh album, Dropout Boogie, which was released just months ago in May, while Branch is gearing up to release her fourth album,The Trouble With Fever, on Sept. 16.