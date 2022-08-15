×
Michelle Branch Files for Divorce From Patrick Carney

Branch citied irreconcilable differences in the divorce complaint.

Michelle Branch and Patrick Carney
Michelle Branch and Patrick Carney of The Black Keys attend Universal Music Group 2016 Grammy After Party presented by American Airlines and Citi at The Theatre at Ace Hotel Downtown LA on Feb. 15, 2016 in Los Angeles. Jason Kempin/GI for Universal Music Group

Michelle Branch has filed for divorce from The Black KeysPatrick Carney, according to documents obtained by Billboard on Monday (Aug. 15).

Branch citied irreconcilable differences in the divorce complaint filed on Friday (Aug. 12), one day after the “Everywhere” singer was arrested by Nashville police when officers were called to the house she shares with Carney to investigate a possible domestic disturbance. According to a copy of the arrest report, Branch was arrested for misdemeanor domestic assault and released on $1,000 bond.

In the new divorce complaint, Branch listed the date of separation as Aug. 11, and requested an agreed permanent parenting plan for the couple, with herself as the primary residential custodian and the drummer rewarded “reasonable parenting time privileges” and required to pay child support.

Billboard has reached out to reps for both Branch and Carney.

The divorce document does not mention adultery, which Branch claimed Carney had committed in a since-deleted tweet on Thursday (Aug. 11). “To say that I am totally devastated doesn’t even come close to describing how I feel for myself and for my family. The rug has been completely pulled from underneath me and now I must figure out how to move forward,” Branch previously shared in a statement to People upon news of the former couple’s split. “With such small children, I ask for privacy and kindness.”

The musicians were married for three years, tying the knot in April 2019 in New Orleans. They share two young children, a 4-year-old son  and 6-month-old daughter. Branch is also mother to 17-year-old daughter from her previous marriage to bassist Teddy Landau, with whom she separated from in 2014. Carney was previously married to Denise Grollmus and Emily Ward.

