Michelle Branch Domestic Assault Case Dismissed

Michelle Branch attends Universal Music Group 2016 Grammy After Party presented by American Airlines and Citi at The Theatre at Ace Hotel Downtown LA on Feb. 15, 2016 in Los Angeles.

Nearly two weeks after Michelle Branch was arrested for domestic assault, the case has been dismissed at the request of the state on Wednesday (Aug. 24), Billboard can confirm.

The “Everywhere” singer was arrested by Nashville police on August 11 after officers were called to the house she shares with her husband, Black Keys drummer Patrick Carney, to investigate a possible domestic disturbance. According to a copy of the arrest report obtained by Billboard, Branch was arrested for misdemeanor domestic assault and released on $1,000 bond.

The incident occurred after Branch claimed the drummer had committed adultery in a since-deleted tweet. On August 15, Branch filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences.

“To say that I am totally devastated doesn’t even come close to describing how I feel for myself and for my family. The rug has been completely pulled from underneath me and now I must figure out how to move forward,” Branch previously shared in a statement to People upon news of the former couple’s split. “With such small children, I ask for privacy and kindness.”

The musicians were married for three years, tying the knot in April 2019 in New Orleans. They share two young children, a 4-year-old son and 6-month-old daughter. Branch is also mother to 17-year-old daughter from her previous marriage to bassist Teddy Landau, with whom she separated from in 2014. Carney was previously married to Denise Grollmus and Emily Ward, though he doesn’t have children from those marriages.

Billboard has reached out to Branch’s reps for comment on the case dismissal.