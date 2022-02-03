Michelle Branch & Black Keys’ Patrick Carney Welcome Baby Girl

Michelle Branch and Patrick Carney of The Black Keys arrive at Universal Music Group's 2016 Grammy After Party at the theatre at The Ace Hotel on Feb. 15, 2016 in Los Angeles, Calif.

Michelle Branch and The Black Keys‘ Patrick Carney welcomed a baby girl on Wednesday. The news was first reported by E! News and confirmed by Branch on Twitter.

The baby girl — who joins 3-year-old brother Rhys James Carney and Branch’s 16-year-old daughter Owen Isabelle Landau from a previous marriage — is named Willie Jacquet Carney. She weighed 7 pounds, 5 ounces and measured 18.5 inches long, according to E!.

“So completely smitten!” Branch tweeted Thursday (Feb. 3) alongside the news.

“We are thrilled to announce the birth of a healthy baby girl,” the parents shared in a statement to E!. “She’s named after Patrick’s loving grandmother, Willie Madge Slate, and her middle name, Jacquet, is Michelle’s mother Peggy’s maiden name.”

In late 2020, Branch opened up about suffering a miscarriage, before revealing in August 2021 that she was pregnant again.

Branch and Carney started dating in 2015 and collaborated on her 2017 album, Hopeless Romantic, which he produced. The couple got married in 2019 in New Orleans.

See the first photo of Branch and Carney’s baby here.