Michael Jackson Wanted to Play Morpheus in Neil Gaiman’s ‘The Sandman’

The King of Pop was almost the personification of dreams.

The Sandman creator Neil Gaiman recently appeared as a guest on Josh Horowitz’s Happy Sad Confused podcast, where he revealed that Michael Jackson actually wanted to star in a TV adaptation of the comic book series in the 1990s.

“By 1996, I was being taken to Warners, where the then-president of Warner Bros sat me down and told me that Michael Jackson had phoned him the day before and asked him if he could star as Morpheus in The Sandman,” Gaiman recalled to Horowitz. “So, there was a lot of interest in this, and they knew that it was one of the Crown Jewels and what did I think? And I was like, ‘Ooh.’”

Over the last few decades, Gaiman has received a number of offers to adapt his series for television. This year, the first season of The Sandman launched on Netflix, topping the streaming service’s global charts for three consecutive weeks. Morpheus is now portrayed by Tom Sturridge in the 2022 edition.

Gwendoline Christie, Jenna Coleman, Boyd Holbrook, Mason Alexander Park and Kirby Howell-Baptiste also star in the Netflix series. The show has yet to be renewed for a second season.

While Jackson never got to take on the role of Morpheus, the late pop icon was no stranger to the acting world. Before his death in 2009, the “Billy Jean” singer played the Scarecrow in 1978’s The Wiz, and also appeared in films including Moonwalker and Men in Black II.