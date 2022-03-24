Michael Bublé Explains Remaking ‘All Too Well’ Scene: Taylor Swift Is ‘One of Our Greatest Writers’

You know the classics: Titanic. Casablanca. The Princess Bride. And of course, Taylor Swift‘s All Too Well: The Short Film. In his recent music video for “I’ll Never Not Love You,” Michael Bublé remade scenes from cinema history’s most iconic romance films — a ranking, which, according to him, absolutely includes Swift’s visual starring Sadie Sink and Dylan O’Brien for the 10-minute version of her song All Too Well.

The 46-year-old singer explained to People Thursday (March 24) his decision to include Swift’s film among old Hollywood classics in his video, which also starred his wife, Luisana Lopilato, and doubled as a pregnancy announcement for the couple’s fourth child. Lopilato is shown in “I’ll Never Not Love You” dressed up as Swift’s redheaded All Too Well character in a remake of the scene where she does a book reading, which cuts to Bublé secretly watching from outside.

“She’s an incredible artist and one of our greatest writers,” he said of Swift. “I loved that I got to hit something that for me was so modern and contemporary. And, yes: Once a Swiftie, always a Swiftie!”

Though Swift’s November 2021 short film may feel like an oddly modern choice to include alongside films like Jerry Maguire and Love Actually, the folklore (no pun intended) surrounding “All Too Well” dates back more than a decade. The song has been one of the 32-year-old singer-songwriter’s most critically acclaimed works since its original release in 2012 (Swift rereleased it along with all the tracks on her album Red as part of her post-Scooter Braun feud rerecording project), and has long sparked speculation over her relationship with Jake Gyllenhaal. It’s proven so powerful that it broke Don McLean’s record for longest song to top the Billboard Hot 100, and the stolen scarf she sings about has been solidified as a piece of pop-culture iconography.

Bublé, whose new album Higher comes out Friday (May 24), also spoke about how special it was to make the “I’ll Never Not Love You” video with his wife and children. “I got to make a video for and with my very best friend,” he said of his wife of 11 years. “I loved that I could ask her to do this with me, and I love more that it ended up becoming a part of the cinematic universe of our life. At the end of the video, there’s a little Easter egg: We are expecting our fourth [child]. It’s just pretty cool for me to be able to celebrate the journey that we’ve been on.”

Check out Michael Bublé’s Taylor Swift-referencing “I’ll Never Not Love You” music video below.