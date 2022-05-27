Michael Buble Talks to Wife Luisana Lopilato’s Baby Bump in Cute Video

Michael Buble and Luisana Lopilato attend Tony Bennett Celebrates 90: The Best Is Yet To Come on Sept. 15, 2016 in New York City.

Michael Buble and Luisana Lopilato are expecting their fourth child together, and while their bun in still in the oven, they decided to take part in an adorable TikTok trend.

In a clip posted to the “Home” singer’s Twitter on Friday (May 26), he’s seen talking to Lopilato’s baby bump. “Good morning, star shine, the Earth says hello!” he lip syncs along to the popular sound from 2005’s Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, starring Johnny Depp.

Explore Explore Michael Bublé See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

“We’ve got the golden ticket,” Buble captioned the sweet post, in reference to the film.

Related Harry Styles Teams Up With Everytown for North American Tour in Support of Ending Gun Violence

The crooner and the actress met back in 2009 on the set of Buble’s music video for “Haven’t Met You Yet,” and the couple got married two years later in 2011. Since then, they’ve welcomed three children: eight-year-old Noah, six-year-old Elias and three-year-old Vida.

They announced that they’re expecting their fourth baby back in February with a sweet Instagram photo at a ski resort, in which Buble is seen with his hands on his wife’s pregnant belly. Ooops! We did it again,” he captioned the post. “Bebit@ en camino.”

It’s been a big year for Buble, whose 11th full-length studio album, Higher, snagged the singer his ninth top 10 on Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart (dated April 9), debuting at No. 3. It’s the singer’s seventh consecutive full-length studio set to bow in the top three of the chart.