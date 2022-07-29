×
Skip to main content
Got a tip? Got a tip?
Account

Watch Michael Bublé Tear Up as Son Noah Surprises Him With Piano Skills: ‘So Proud Of My Guy’

"More talent in his little fingers than I have in my whole body!" Bublé wrote of his 8-year-old son.

Michael Buble
Michael Buble attends the Cadena 100 30th anniversary concerts photocall at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium on June 25, 2022 in Madrid, Spain. Carlos Alvarez/WireImage

Michael Bublé just had a huge proud dad moment. After being away for some time on tour, the 46-year-old vocalist came home to a surprise from his 8-year-old son Noah — who secretly learned to play his dad’s song “I’ll Never Not Love You” on the piano.

Explore

Explore

Michael Bublé

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

Bublé shared the sweet moment Noah showed off his new skill in a Thursday (July 28) Instagram video, in which the “Feeling Good” singer visibly gets choked up while trying to sing along to his son’s piano accompaniment. “Noah surprised me after I was away on tour,” he wrote. “He worked so hard to learn this song. So proud of my guy.”

Related

Michael Bublé

Michael Bublé Performs Cinematic Cover of Olivia Rodrigo's 'Drivers License': Watch

Throughout the father-son performance, the four-time Grammy winner also gestures incredulously to Noah and beams with pride. “More talent in his little fingers than I have in my whole body!” he captioned the video.

Noah is the first of Bublé and wife Luisana Lopilato’s three — soon to be four — children, preceding 6-year-old son Elias and 4-year-old Vida. At just three, he was revealed to be battling cancer when Bublé announced in 2016 he’d be putting all his focus on taking care of his son. Fortunately, Noah has since recovered from his illness, entering remission in 2017.

This actually isn’t the first time Noah has displayed early signs of inheriting Bublé’s musical talent. He’s actually credited as a songwriter on the title track of Bublé’s 2022 Billboard 200 No. 12 album Higher — something the “Haven’t Met You Yet” artist hilariously explained to Kelly Clarkson during a March appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

“I was giving the kids a shower and doing the shampoo and stuff, and he said ‘Papi, I wrote a song.’” Bublé shared. “I said ‘This is good,’ and then I thought, ‘Did you hear that on YouTube?’”

“I freaked out,’” he continued. “He said, ‘No no, I wrote it!”

Watch Michael Bublé’s sweet musical moment with Noah below.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad