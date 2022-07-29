Watch Michael Bublé Tear Up as Son Noah Surprises Him With Piano Skills: ‘So Proud Of My Guy’

Michael Bublé just had a huge proud dad moment. After being away for some time on tour, the 46-year-old vocalist came home to a surprise from his 8-year-old son Noah — who secretly learned to play his dad’s song “I’ll Never Not Love You” on the piano.

Bublé shared the sweet moment Noah showed off his new skill in a Thursday (July 28) Instagram video, in which the “Feeling Good” singer visibly gets choked up while trying to sing along to his son’s piano accompaniment. “Noah surprised me after I was away on tour,” he wrote. “He worked so hard to learn this song. So proud of my guy.”

Throughout the father-son performance, the four-time Grammy winner also gestures incredulously to Noah and beams with pride. “More talent in his little fingers than I have in my whole body!” he captioned the video.

Noah is the first of Bublé and wife Luisana Lopilato’s three — soon to be four — children, preceding 6-year-old son Elias and 4-year-old Vida. At just three, he was revealed to be battling cancer when Bublé announced in 2016 he’d be putting all his focus on taking care of his son. Fortunately, Noah has since recovered from his illness, entering remission in 2017.

This actually isn’t the first time Noah has displayed early signs of inheriting Bublé’s musical talent. He’s actually credited as a songwriter on the title track of Bublé’s 2022 Billboard 200 No. 12 album Higher — something the “Haven’t Met You Yet” artist hilariously explained to Kelly Clarkson during a March appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

“I was giving the kids a shower and doing the shampoo and stuff, and he said ‘Papi, I wrote a song.’” Bublé shared. “I said ‘This is good,’ and then I thought, ‘Did you hear that on YouTube?’”

“I freaked out,’” he continued. “He said, ‘No no, I wrote it!”

Watch Michael Bublé’s sweet musical moment with Noah below.