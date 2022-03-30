Michael Bublé Reveals Son Co-Wrote the Title Track on His New Album, ‘Higher’: Watch

“When a mommy and a daddy love each other very much…” has worked as an explanation for the age old question — Where do babies come from? — for years. That is, until it backfired for Michael Bublé.

Six days after the release of his latest album Higher, the 46-year-old singer appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show Tuesday (March 29) to talk about making music and living life with his family — two things that frequently overlap for him. For instance, the music video for one of the album’s singles “I’ll Never Not Love You” starred his whole family and also served as his and wife Luisana Lopilato’s fourth pregnancy announcement.

That announcement looked a lot different at home. The couple told their three kids about the new baby on Christmas Eve, but instead of earning excited reactions, the news made his son Eli quite upset. “Why didn’t you invite me when you fell in love and made the baby?” the 5-year-old demanded.

“I still don’t know how to answer that,” Bublé laughed.

The Canadian artist also revealed what it’s like when the family visits Lopilato’s home country of Argentina, where Bublé says she’s a huge “movie star.” “I’m the set b—h,” he explained of what he does when his wife’s working on movie sets. “I show up, I bring the stuff, I get the trailer all ready, maybe a little massage and take care of the kids.”

He then jokingly impersonated the commands he hears when helping out on set. “Set b—h, get me some water! “Tengo sed!”

When asked about making his new album, Bublé described his phone call with Paul McCartney where the former Beatle said he’d lend his production skills to the project. “I just pooped my pants,” he said he told McCartney.

He also said that the record’s title track was written by his oldest son, 8-year-old Noah. “I was giving the kids a shower and doing the shampoo and stuff, and he said ‘Papi, I wrote a song.'” Bublé explained. “I said ‘This is good,’ and then I thought, ‘Did you hear that on YouTube?'”

“I freaked out,'” he continued. “He said, ‘No no, I wrote it!”

Bublé also talked about his son’s lyrical contribution to the album in an interview with Billboard‘s Pop Shop Podcast, saying, “Within about 35 minutes, I had turned an idea that had come from the head of an 8-year-old kid into one of the great songs that I’ve ever written.” Listen to the full episode below.

Higher is a triumph for the vocalist, as it follows a lot of hardship experienced by Bublé and his family. Noah was diagnosed with liver cancer in 2016 — though he has since been declared cancer free.

“I came out of, I would say, a bit of a rough decade,” Bublé told Clarkson. “The family’s been through a lot. There were points where I don’t know how I survived. To have had this come together — I can’t believe it’s happening.”

Watch Bublé on The Kelly Clarkson Show below.