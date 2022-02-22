Michael Bublé Reveals He’s Expecting 4th Child in ‘I’ll Never Not Love You’ Video: Watch

Who better to star as your love interest in a music video than your own wife and the mother of your three — soon to be four — children? Michael Bublé and Luisana Lopilato are expecting baby No. 4 four, and revealed the news in the ultra romantic music video for “I’ll Never Not Love You,” which arrived on Tuesday (Feb. 22).

Explore Explore Michael Bublé See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

The video shows the couple of nearly 11 years portraying scenes from a number of classic films, acting opposite one another in recreations of clips from Casablanca, Titanic, Love Actually, Jerry Maguire and more. There’s even a nod to Taylor Swift’s All Too Well: The Short Film, with Bublé donning the infamous red scarf. It’s when the setting is brought back to reality at the end that the biggest moment of the video occurs in the sweetest, simplest way: Bublé snaps out of his daydream and exits a grocery store with his family, following behind a noticeably pregnant Lopilato.

The “Feeling Good” singer confirmed that Lopilato’s pregnancy at the end is, in fact, real during his Tuesday appearance at On Air With Ryan Seacrest. When Seacrest asked Bublé straight up whether the music video was confirmation of a fourth child on the way, the singer didn’t answer right away. “Craft service just had way too much good food,” he joked about Lopilato’s visibly pregnant belly. “It was a four-day shoot, and when she started, flat tummy — it was amazing.”

He then officially revealed the good news, saying, “The truth is we’re so excited. Yes, my wife and I are grateful to be expecting.”

He also talked about the beginnings of his relationship with his wife, who he told Seacrest is “much better than me in every way.” Bublé shared that though the couple originally had to use Google Translate in order to communicate with Lopilato (who is from Argentina), she took up English with ease. Meanwhile, he says he still speaks “like a caveman” when he attempts Spanish.

“I’ll Never Not Love You,” released Jan. 28, is a single off Bublé’s 11th album, Higher, coming March 25. On Feb. 11, he dropped a new track off the album, a cover of “My Valentine” by Paul McCartney, who’s a producer credited on the record. The LP — which he talked about earlier in the week on Australian commercial radio — will also feature a duet with Willie Nelson on his song “Crazy,” new covers of Bob Dylan’s “Make You Feel My Love” and Sam Cooke’s “Bring It on Home to Me” and three new original tracks.

Watch Michael Bublé and his wife reveal their baby news in the romantic “I’ll Never Not Love You” video below.