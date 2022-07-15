Michael Bublé Performs Cinematic Cover of Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Drivers License’: Watch

Michael Bublé just put his own spin on one of last year’s biggest songs.

Performing live at the BBC, the 46-year-old jazz vocalist added a new sense of maturity and cinema to Olivia Rodrigo‘s “Drivers License” — proving that you’re never too old to relate to the teenage tragedy of losing your boyfriend to another girl.

Standing in a room illuminated by Rodrigo’s signature color, purple, Bublé was accompanied by full string, brass, woodwind and percussion sections — all of whom had shining moments throughout the piece. Trumpets weaved in an out with magnificent countermelodies, violins added intensity with sweeping eighth-note lines, and chimes rang clear during the song’s high points, effectively turning one of this generation’s greatest teen heartbreak anthems into a symphony that could easily score the pivotal turning point in a dramatic film.

Bublé’s trademark croon floated over the top of the layered instrumentation, and he too made some adjustments to Rodrigo’s original recording. “You’re probably with that blond guy who always made me doubt,” he sings, altering the lyrics to be more personal. “He’s so much smarter than me, he’s everything I’m insecure about.”

The performance comes just as the “Feeling Good” singer is setting out on tour in support of his 11th studio album Higher, which dropped in March and peaked at No. 12 on the Billboard 200. After traveling around the U.K. through July, he’ll make stops in 27 cities across North America in August.

Watch Bublé’s cinematic cover of Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License” below: