Michael Buble Confirms His Wife Luisana Lopilato Is Pregnant: ‘Ooops! We Did it Again’

Michael Buble and Luisana Lopilato attend Tony Bennett Celebrates 90: The Best Is Yet To Come on Sept. 15, 2016 in New York City.

The secret is out: Michael Buble and his wife Luisana Lopilato are expecting.

Earlier this week, the Canadian crooner gave away the biggest possible hint with the music video for his new single, “I’ll Never Not Love You.” If you watched right to the end, you couldn’t fail to spot Lopilato’s baby bump.

Buble confirmed the happy news with a wintery Instagram post, in which he was cuddling his wife’s expanding belly.

“Ooops! We did it again… bebit@ en camino (baby on the way),” reads the caption. (Lopilato is Argentine and a native Spanish speaker.)

Explore Explore Michael Bublé See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

The pair are already parents to three kids Noah (eight), Elias (six), Vida (three).

Buble has a busy few months ahead. “I’ll Never Not Love You” is the lead track from his forthcoming eleventh studio album, Higher, due out March 25 via Reprise and featuring production from Paul McCartney, Greg Wells, Bob Rock, Alan Chang, and Jason ‘Spicy G’ Goldman.

Higher will carry a duet with Willie Nelson on his song “Crazy”, versions of Bob Dylan’s “Make You Feel My Love” and Sam Cooke’s “Bring It On Home To Me”, plus three new original tracks.

It’s the singer’s first album since 2018’s Love, which peaked at No. 1 on the Official U.K. Albums Chart and No. 2 on the Billboard 200.