Michael Buble & Luisana Lopilato Welcome Baby No. 4: ‘Thank God for This Infinite Blessing’

Michael Buble and Luisana Lopilato attend Tony Bennett Celebrates 90: The Best Is Yet To Come on Sept. 15, 2016 in New York City.

Congratulations to Michael Buble and his wife Luisana Lopilato, who revealed on Friday (Aug. 19) that they’ve welcomed their fourth bundle of joy.

The duo shared a joint Instagram post announcing the news, along with a sweet photo holding their newborn daughter’s tiny foot. “From love comes life, light and her… our baby Cielo Yoli Rose Bublé,” the caption reads in English and in Spanish, as Lopilato is Argentinian and a native Spanish speaker. “You finally arrived to our lives with your 3,8 kg!!! Thanks God for this infinite blessing, we love you!!”

Buble and Lopilato, who have been married since 2011, are also parents to sons Noah, 8, and Elias, 6, as well as four-year-old daughter Vida. The couple met met back in 2009 on the set of Buble’s music video for “Haven’t Met You Yet.”

The Canadian crooner revealed that his wife was expecting back in February via a hint in his “I’ll Never Not Love You” music video. If you watched right to the end, Lopilato’s baby bump was on display as the couple and their children walk out of a supermarket.

Buble followed up by confirming the news via a wintery Instagram photo, in which he’s seen holding his wife’s belly among a snowy landscape. “Ooops! We did it again… bebit@ en camino,” he captioned the photo.

It’s been an exciting year for Buble, whose 11th full-length studio album, Higher, marked the singer’s ninth top 10 on Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart (dated April 9), debuting at No. 3. It’s his seventh consecutive full-length studio set to bow in the top three of the chart.