Michael Bublé Takes Fans Along on Journey to Get His Daughter’s Name Tattooed

‘Tis the season to listen to Michael Bublé‘s Christmas album, and also for the crooner to get his fourth child’s name added to the tattoo on his wrist.

The “Haven’t Met You Yet” singer took to Instagram this weekend to share a video of his “tattoo journey” at Tabua Tattoo Company in Burnaby, British Columbia. “No I’m just going to do the name of my girl,” Bublé hesitantly tells the tattoo artist, who jokingly insisted that he opt for ink of the “Monkey King, the demon.”

The scene then cuts to Bublé getting his four-month-old daughter Cielo’s name tattooed, visibly struggling with the pain. “What if we just call her C? Let me just call my wife and see if she thinks C is a good name,” the singer joked, trying to cut his session short.

Bublé and wife Luisana Lopilato, who have been married since 2011, are also parents to sons Noah, 8, and Elias, 6, as well as four-year-old daughter Vida. When Bublé showed off his new ink’s final product, his three older kids names are also visible in bold script across his wrist.

The singer and his wife Luisana Lopilato revealed in August that they’ve welcomed their fourth bundle of joy. “From love comes life, light and her… our baby Cielo Yoli Rose Bublé,” they wrote on Instagram in English and in Spanish, as Lopilato is Argentinian and a native Spanish speaker. “You finally arrived to our lives with your 3,8 kg!!! Thanks God for this infinite blessing, we love you!!”

Watch Bublé’s tattoo video below.