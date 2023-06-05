Michael Bibi Diagnosed With a Rare Form of Cancer

U.K. producer Michael Bibi has been diagnosed with CNS Lymphona, a rare form of cancer.

In a statement posted to Instagram Monday (June 5) by Bibi’s management agency Prime Culture, it was announced that the Solid Grooves label head is currently undergoing cancer treatment and will not be playing any shows “for the foreseeable future.”

“We are deeply sorry to share the bad news that a week ago Michael Bibi has been diagnosed with CNS Lymphoma, a rare cancer of the brain,” the statement reads. “Michael is currently undergoing cancer treatment in hospital, supported by his close friends and family. While he is in treatment, he will be unavailable for any shows for the foreseeable future as he takes time away to recover.

“Michael has brought so much joy to our team and his fans worldwide,” the statement concludes. “We send him all our love and support and will be by his side as he bounces back.”

Primary central nervous system (CNS) lymphoma occurs when cancer cells form in the lymph tissue of the brain and/or spinal cord, according to the National Cancer Institute. CNS lymphoma is rare, according to the Cleveland Clinic, with about 1,500 new cases in the United States each year.

Bibi, 33, has been in the midst of the Solid Grooves residency at DC10 in Ibiza. (The next show is scheduled to take place Thursday, June 8. Bibi is not on the lineup.) He was also scheduled to play upcoming festivals, including the U.K.’s Parklife and Glastonbury and EXIT Festival in Serbia.

Bibi became a club phenom just prior to the pandemic, with the return of live events marking the second round of his ascendency, with major sets at Coachella and Creamfields, along with the launch of the DC10 residency.

The Prime Culture post has garnered many comments of support for the producer, including those from fellow dance world artists John Summit, Mau P, Serge Devant and Danny Howard.